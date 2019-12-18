The Twin Cities got a whole lotta love this year from national press. Just this month, Bloomberg quizzed world-famous chefs on the best food cities around the globe; chef Daniel Boulud chose Minneapolis as his top spot, thanks to the work of chefs like Jamie Malone (Grand Cafe), Ann Kim (Young Joni), John Kraus (Patisserie 46) and Gavin Kaysen (Demi). Earlier this year, Time magazine named All Square, the grilled cheese restaurant that offers jobs and professional development to people returning from prison, one of the “World’s Greatest Places.” The online magazine Punch profiled Colita and Martina’s bar director Marco Zappia, calling him “the boy wizard of the Midwest.” Food & Wine magazine told its readers about local dining highlights, including Jon Wipfli’s Animales Barbeque Co., J.D. Fratzke’s Falls Landing in Cannon Falls, and Demi. In June, Bon Appétit ran a guide to dining in the Twin Cities, with shout-outs for Union Hmong Kitchen, Fika, Marla’s Caribbean Cuisine (before it closed), Hai Hai, Popol Vuh and Centro, PinKU and Quruxlow. Popol Vuh and Centro were also shortlisted by Bon Appétit as one of the 50 best new restaurants in the U.S. And thanks to his strong showing on “Top Chef” and nonstop kitchen innovation since then, St. Paul chef Justin Sutherland landed in Food & Wine, Parade, Fortune, the Athletic and more.

SHARYN JACKSON