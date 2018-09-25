The American League playoff race has been mild and mostly uninteresting. Sure, Oakland has played out of its mind during the second half and it’s been worth following the Red Sox to see if they could make a run at 110 wins, but there’s been nothing captivating about any of the races.

The Twins let everyone down by conceding the Central to Cleveland at midseason. Tampa Bay could win 90 games, but it’s the wrong year for that.

But, as we head into the final week of the regular season, all the intrigue is in the National League.

Atlanta, one of the surprise teams of the season, has clinched the East. That’s it. The other two divisions are wide open with only a few games remaining — and that means somebody is going to be ticked off by this time next week that they blew it down the stretch.

The Central will be won by the Cubs, Brewers or, with long shot odds, the Cardinals

The West will be won by either the Dodgers or the surprising Rockies. Arizona, which traded for the Twins’ Eduardo Escobar in hopes of keeping its hopes afloat, has sunk.

Now, the Rockies entered Monday 1 ½ games out of the second wild card spot as well as the division lead. That means these standings are going to swing every night. And there’s a chance that three teams from the NL Central could reach the postseason — who saw that one coming?

And there’s a mind-boggling scenario out there in which Brewers, Cardinals, Dodgers and Rockies could finish in a four-way tie. That would disrupt the postseason schedule so two tiebreaker games could be played Monday, a consolation game Tuesday to determine a second wild-card winner, then the actual wild card game Wednesday.

For the Rockies to play in October, third baseman Nolan Arenado has got to get going. He’s batting .171 over his past nine games, a slump that couldn’t come at a worse time. Shortstop Trevor Story, in the middle of a breakout season with a .288 batting average, 33 homers and 102 RBI, returned to the lineup Monday after missing five games because of an elbow injury.

For true playoff anarchy to take place, the Rockies need to go 6-1 this week. The Cardinals and Dodgers would have to go 4-2 and the Brewers 2-4.

The Dodgers aren’t scoring a lot — except when they play the Padres — but the pitching staff has a 2.19 ERA over its past nine games entering Monday. Brian Dozier is batting .182 since being traded to L.A. by the Twins and is being platooned at second base.

The Cardinals fired Mike Matheny after 93 games. Mike Shildt is 40-23 in his place.

Christian Yelich has bashed his way into MVP consideration, keeping the Brewers in contention.

This long season is coming down to the end, and it looks as if the National League playoff race won’t been settled until the final pitch.









