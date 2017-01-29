A computer systems outage at Delta Air Lines is delaying flights across the country and at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, leaving travelers stranded and uncertain when they will arrive at their destinations.

The MSP website shows 18 Delta flights delayed as of 10 p.m., down from 28 flights delayed at 9:30 p.m.

No other numbers are available, according to Patrick Hogan, MSP spokesman.

Several stranded travelers said Delta has given them little information. The company issued a news release about 8:45 p.m. that says it is “expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground” but gives no indication of how long the problem is expected to last.

“Airlines are very dependent on their computer reservation systems,” Hogan said. “A number of airlines have had computer issues in recent years.”

Stephen Swift is stuck at MSP with a team of 18-year-old volleyball players from Atlanta. Everyone arrived at the airport at 4:30 p.m. in anticipation of boarding a 7:45 p.m. flight, he said.

All 13 team members have school tomorrow, Swift said, and he’s not sure whether to get a hotel room.

“The worst would be just no news and sitting here for eight hours when you could have gone somewhere and gotten some rest,” Swift said.

An airport announcement about 9:25 p.m. said Dallas flights would be delayed two hours and Orange County flights could board immediately, Swift reported, and he’d heard they were trying to mobilize one flight to South Carolina.

Those developments gave him hope that things were moving along, he said.

Kelley Walker was headed to Portland when her flight was delayed. She tweeted: “No where to sit, nothing’s moving, been here for a few hrs.”

“Seems like most are taking it in stride but lack of information is frustrating,” tweeted Sean David Johnson, another grounded passenger. “But I’m pleased I haven’t seen much anger.”

Delta suffered a computer breakdown in August after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days, according to the Associated Press.