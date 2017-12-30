NASHVILLE - Same opponent. Different outcome.

Less than 24 hours after the Wild shrugged off the Predators 4-2 at home, the script flipped with the Predators holding off the Wild 3-0 Saturday at Bridgestone Arena to halt the Wild’s momentum against the Central Division in the finale of a rare home-and-home back-to-back.

On the heels of a 1-4 stretch before the Christmas break, the Wild resumed action by pocketing four out of a possible six points against its division rivals amid wins against the Stars and Predators.

And it looked poised to lasso at least one more before Nashville winger Scott Hartnell broke a scoreless tie 2 minutes, 23 seconds into the third period.

Predators goalie Juuse Saros turned aside 29 shots for his second shutout of the season, while Alex Stalock had 26 saves in the battle of the backups.

Familiarity from the night before probably stoked the back-and-forth struggle that had the feel of a playoff game, but the tight checking during two scoreless periods was also a factor.

After an even first period, the action opened up in the second.

Winger Mikael Granlund, who had four goals in his previous two games, had a redirect go wide and was later stopped when he pounced on a rebound from a Gustav Olofsson wrister. Center Matt Cullen also had a glorious chance, cutting to the middle before getting off a backhand shot.

But the Predators had a few close calls, too; winger Austin Watson lost the handle in tight, and winger Viktor Arvidsson sent a shot off the post.

In total, the Predators outshot the Wild 11-8 in the period with Nashville receiving three looks on the power play. The Wild, however, survived each chance.

Finally, in the third, the ice began to tilt in one team’s favor.

And it wasn’t the Wild’s.

– a wrap-around effort after picking up a loose puck – the Wild had an opportunity to find the equalizer on the power play. But its advantage was cut short by its fifth penalty of the game, this one a tripping call on defenseman Matt Dumba.

And on the ensuing power play, the Predators capitalized to go up 2-0 on a blistering one-timer from the point courtesy defenseman P.K. Subban at 7:50. Arvidsson added an empty-net goal with 2:20 remaining.

Nashville finished 1-for-5 with the man advantage, while the Wild was 0-for-3.

It was the second time in the last four games the Wild had been shut out, as the team was blanked 3-0 by the Lightning in its final test before the break, and fourth overall this season.

– a definite possibility when the teams were deadlocked after two periods.

But it was still a successful return at 2-1 and with the Stars and Predators the caliber of competition the Wild will have to contend with during its pursuit of a playoff spot, its showing in recent days certainly suggests it’ll be able to keep pace to make for an entertaining second half of the season.

And it won’t be long before the Wild will get another look at a division opponent, with the Avalanche on next weekend’s docket.”