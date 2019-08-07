Somebody’s losing streak had to end.

Turns out the Lynx’s four-game skid came to an end with an 85-69 victory over Atlanta on Tuesday night in a game noteworthy because it marked the season debut of veteran guard Seimone Augustus. She had been out with a knee injury.

She played well — eight points, four assists — but it was rookie forward Napheesa Collier who made the difference. She had 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, 11 rebounds and five assists. It was her third double-double this season.

Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Odyssey Sims was the third Lynx in double figures in scoring with 13.

Atlanta has now lost nine games in a row — its last victory was over the Lynx 60-53 at home on July 12.

The Lynx, paced by Sylvia Fowles’ 10 points and six rebounds, were tied 41-all with Atlanta at halftime. The highlight for the visitors, though, was the return of Augustus from a knee injury. She started the game — as she has every game in her previous 13 seasons — and played 12:35 of the first half. She was 2-for-4 from the field and had five points and also had three assists, a steal and a rebound.

Renee Montgomery, the former Lynx, led Atlanta with seven points.

Atlanta opened the second half with a 13-2 run to build an 11-point lead at 54-43. The Lynx responded with an 10-0 run —Danielle Robinsn had five of those points, Collier three — to get within one.

A reverse layup by Collier put the Lynx ahead 65-64 just over three minutes into the fourth quarter. And she also scored the next eight points of the game as the Lynx pulled away.