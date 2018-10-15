There’s already been a strong outpouring of support following the tragic shooting of musician Aaron “Hix” Lee via a GoFundMe campaign, which is at $68,000 but still short of its goal of $100,000. Now the Twin Cities music and restaurant scenes are getting ready to pitch in even more with the things that they do best.

Senselessly shot on Oct. 5 before a gig at the 331 Club after being robbed on the street in northeast Minneapolis – suspects in the case were arrested Friday – Lee will be the beneficiary of a happy-hour benefit soiree hosted by the nonprofit org Serving Those Serving at Smack Shack this Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in Minneapolis’ North Loop, with beer from Modist and special prize giveaways for a suggested minimum donation of $20. Both Lee and his girlfriend, Katie Szczepaniak, are well-known within the service industry in town.

On the music front, Mortimer’s has announced the "Hix Benefit Month," a concert series happening every Wednesday in November with performers including Buildings, Al Church, Lazy Scorsese, Silt, Southside Desire, the Hall & Oates tribute band Private Oates and at least one group that cannot yet be announced due to contractual obligations elsewhere.

In its announcement of the shows on Facebook, the Mortimer’s team wrote this of Lee, a hard-gigging local music mainstay known from the Red Daughters, Sam Cassidy’s band and many other acts:

“Those of us who are lucky enough to call him friend and family, know that he has the biggest heart and is the most considerate person you will likely ever meet. You also know that if you are considered his friend, you ARE his family as well. He works hard, plays hard, and gives his heart and soul to his music and the people around him.”

Here’s a rundown of the schedule for each Wednesday show at the newly rocking corner pub, on the corner of Lyndale Ave. and Franklin St. just south of downtown Minneapolis. Check the Mortimer’s Facebook events page for ticket info as the shows near.

Nov 7: Buildings, Silt, Conscripts

Nov 14: Al Church, Lazy Scorsese

Nov 21: “Special Guests” to be announced soon

Nov 28: Private Oates, Southside Desire