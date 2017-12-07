Murder-suicide is suspected in the shooting deaths of a recently divorced couple in Fergus Falls, Minn., authorities said Thursday.

Sarah R. Cheshire, 41, and Ryan C. Cheshire, also 41, were found dead of gunshot wounds in Ryan’s apartment late Wednesday after friends of Sarah called Fergus Falls police. Both Cheshires were found dead in the apartment.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Ryan Cheshire fatally shot his ex-wife, then killed himself.

Fergus Falls police are being assisted in their investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

STAFF REPORT