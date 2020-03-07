A Maple Grove woman fatally shot her boyfriend Thursday after he allegedly assaulted her for talking to another man, according to murder charges.

Stephanie L. Clark, 29, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent.

The victim’s identity has not been released. He suffered several gunshot wounds to his back, side and the back of his head, the charges said.

According to the criminal complaint: Police were called to the 6200 block of Magda Drive in Maple Grove about 6 p.m.

A witness told them she heard loud bangs before Clark and Clark’s 5-year-old son knocked on her door.

“He’s dead,” Clark allegedly told the witness. “I shot him because he hit me.”

Police found the victim on the floor in the couple’s apartment bedroom, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found two revolvers on the living room couch, including a .22 double-barrel double-action Thunderstruck revolver that fires two rounds with each squeeze of the trigger. It can hold a total of eight rounds.

Another revolver was found on the bed and two others were on the nightstand.

Clark allegedly told police that her boyfriend had confronted her because she spoke to another man at a store. She said he punched her in the stomach and back once they got home, the charges said.

Clark left to pick up her son, and when she returned, the argument resumed, she allegedly told police.

Clark said she followed her boyfriend into the bedroom and when he turned around, she fired the Thunderstruck revolver until it ran out of bullets, striking him seven to eight times in the chest, the charges say.

Clark used another gun to shoot him up to three times in the head because “she ‘wanted him to stop talking,’ ” according to the complaint.

Police noted a bruise on Clark’s back, the charges said.