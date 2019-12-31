A man is now charged with murder on allegations that he got in an SUV in downtown Minneapolis, ran over someone who stabbed him in the back.

Derrick L. Forest, 40, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the violent sequence in the 500 block of S. 8th Street late Sunday morning.

Forest remains held without bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have yet to identify the man who was run over other than to say he was in his 40s.

Police say the incident began when Forest and the other man got in an argument that turned physical about 11:10 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police arrived at the scene and saw a man on the ground between the unoccupied SUV and a brick wall. Officers saw Forest nearby, and he raised his shirt to show them his stab wound.

Forest would only tell the officers that he didn't know the man who stabbed him and had never seen him before.

A witness told police that he heard a female's scream and the roar of a vehicle engine. He looked out the window of his residence and saw the SUV hit the man, sending the victim slamming into the brick wall.

A woman told police that Forest owed the man $60. She said she saw Forest get out of the SUV after hitting the man and stomp on his head while swearing.

Forest told police that he was in his SUV in a parking lot when the man opened the driver's side door and choked and stabbed him in the back. He said he was unsure what happened after that but denied running over the man.

Video surveillance showed the man trying to use a parked vehicle to shield himself from the SUV, but Forest caught up with his target and accelerated before hitting his victim. He was taken to HCMC and soon died there.