Travis Allen Johnson threw one punch during an altercation between two groups of men shortly after bar closing Saturday night in St. Cloud and it turned out to be deadly.

Johnson was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder without intent after he hit Anthony Quinn Shriver in the face around 2:40 a.m. Shriver, 22, of Waconia, died several hours later after he was struck, according to documents filed in Stearns County District Court.

Johnson, 21, of St. Cloud, was with one group of men and Shriver with another when they met at the intersection of 9th Avenue and 7th Street near Lake George Park. The groups exchanged words, and as Shriver walked away Johnson struck him with a fist from the side and knocked him unconscious. A surveillance camera caught the deadly punch, according to the charges.

Witnesses at the scene gave police a description of the assailant. Police found a man matching witnesses description and one identified Johnson as the man who delivered the punch. Johnson was arrested and taken to jail and cited for assault.

Officers tending to Shriver at the scene said he had no recollection of the incident or being hit. Shriver complained of having a headache but showed no other visible signs of injury after the early-morning confrontation. Police offered and suggested he seek medical help, but “he chose not to do so,” said Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Shriver went with friends to a residence on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue S. where he was found unresponsive around 12:25 p.m. Paramedics initiated lifesaving measures but were unable to revive him, Oxton said.

An autopsy conducted by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office said Shriver died of “traumatic head injuries due to physical assault,” the complaint states.

Shriver graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in Wyoming in 2014 and was currently working as a metal fabricator for Midwest Expanded Metal in Waconia, according to his obituary posted on the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home’s website.

Shriver enjoyed snowboarding, skateboarding, longboarding and spending time with his dog, Lexi. He also loved shoes and hats and perfectly coordinating outfits, according to the obituary.

“Tony was a loving, courageous, witty, intelligent, genuine, loyal, free-spirited person,” the obit read.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday with a time of sharing at 3 p.m., at the funeral home at 324 2nd Avenue S. in Sauk Rapids.

Johnson remained in the Stearns County jail Tuesday. Bond was set at $1 million or $250,000 with conditions that include that he surrender his passport, abstain from drugs and alcohol and appear at all court proceedings. His next court date is Aug. 21.

Police are still gathering facts around the case. “We know there was one punch involved, there’s no dispute about that,” Oxton said. “But we are still looking for witnesses to come forward.”

Anybody with information can call the St. Cloud Police Department at 1-320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-320-255-1301 or 1-800-255-1301.