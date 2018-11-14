A multivehicle crash late in the Tuesday evening rush hour tied up traffic on northbound Hwy. 169 at Valley View Road in Edina.
For about an hour, traffic was being diverted from the highway to Valley View Road, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. The left lane reopened for a time before the crash was cleared.
“Lots of debris in the road as well,” MnDOT advised in announcing the closure.
There was no immediate word on injuries or the cause.
Check back with StarTribune.com for more on this developing story.
