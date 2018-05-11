Beginning birders

Afton State Park

7-8 p.m. Friday

Join the naturalist for a stroll and learn about the basic techniques of bird identification during spring migration. Binoculars and bird guides will be available. (651-231-6968, mndnr.gov)

Bird bonanza

St. Croix State Park

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

Spend the day birding in Minnesota’s largest state park. Visit between 8 and 11:30 a.m. to participate in an interactive bird banding session. Follow the signs along the road to the wildlife pond by the park office and park along the road. Bring binoculars to help spot birds along the trails in the afternoon. Then meet inside the St. Croix Lodge to see a live bird program by the Audubon Center of the North Woods from 5 to 6 p.m. (1-320-384-6591, mndnr.gov).

Migratory Bird Day

Saturday is an educational, active day in the birding world, and there are events to mark it. (International Migratory Bird Day has been celebrated since 1993.)

Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, Bloomington

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

A live bird program by the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, other presentations, banding, nature walks and more are scheduled. (952-854-5900)

Eastman Nature Center

7-9:30 a.m. Saturday

• Part of International Migratory Bird Day, the program is a search for migrating warblers and waterfowl on a guided hike. Participants will post findings on the eBird app. Enjoy morning treats and coffee. Bring binoculars or borrow ours. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. This program is for ages 16 and older.

• An introductory program on birding is 11 a.m. Saturday at Eastman Nature Center. Learn how to use binoculars and identify birds by sight and sound. This program is free, but reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700. This program is for ages 10 and older.

• A bird hike is planned at 2 p.m. Saturday at the center. Binoculars provided. This program is free, and intended for ages 6 and older. (threeriversparks.org)

Women’s program

Fort Snelling State Park

9-11 a.m. Saturday

We’ll cover the basics of fishing equipment and identification before throwing a line into Snelling Lake. No license is required, and all equipment is provided. Call 612-725-2724 or e-mail krista.jensen@state.mn.us to register. (mndnr.gov)

Wildflower walks

Brown’s Creek State Trail

9-11 a.m. Saturday

Walk along the trail to see which wildflowers are blooming. Meet at the Brown’s Creek Nature Preserve on Neal Avenue in Stillwater. (651-231-6968, mndnr.gov)

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday

This is a two-part program. A 30-minute slide show illustrating many wildflowers that grow in the area will be followed by a half-mile accessible trail walk to see what’s in bloom. The walk will take about an hour. Meet at the interpretive center. (1-320-532-3269, mndnr.gov)

Whitewater State Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

See many favorite wildflowers including Dutchman’s breeches, bloodroot, hepatica, spring beauty, marsh marigold, false rue anemone and trout lily. Will need transportation during program. (1-507-312-2308, mndnr.gov)

Interstate State Park

1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday

Stroll a half-mile loop along the River Trail. A naturalist will lead the way. Meet at the park office. A more adventurous hike happens at 11 a.m. (651-465-5711, ext. 225, mndnr.gov)

Wild River State Park

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Meet the naturalist at the picnic area shelter for a guided walk to see the spring blooms. (651-583-2125 ext. 227, mndnr.gov)