Snowshoe at night
Lake Bemidji State Park
6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday
Start and end at the park visitor center. Campfires provide a warm-up. Snowshoes available for rent at $6 per pair. Call ahead for availability. (1-218-308-2300; mndnr.gov/lakebemidji)
Snowshoe adventure
Big Bog State Recreation Area
1-3 p.m. Saturday
Snowshoe for a mile on the Old Caribou Camp Trail or the Marsh Vista Trail, or both. Back at the picnic shelter, a bonfire and hot chocolate await. Meet at the North Unit parking lot. (1-218-647-8592; mndnr.gov/bigbog)
Snowy survival
Blue Mounds State Park
1-2 p.m. Saturday
Learn outdoor winter survival skills like building a snow den and starting a fire. Open to all ages and abilities. Meet at the cart-in campsite picnic shelter. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)
Snowshoes and music
Itasca State Park
5:30-8 p.m. Saturday
Snowshoe by the light of kerosene lanterns starting at 5:30 p.m. Some snowshoes are available first-come, first-served. At 6:30 p.m., hear Julie and Bill Kaiser perform “folkgrass” music at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)
Snowshoe, ski, hike
Mille Lacs Kathio State Park
6-9:30 p.m. Saturday
Three routes are available including a 2½-mile ski trail between the trail center and interpretive center. There are a limited numbers of skis available to rent. A Minnesota Ski Pass is required for participants 17 and older. There is a half-mile snowshoe trail. A limited number of snowshoes can be rented. The event is co-sponsored by the Natural Resource Club of Central Lakes College. (1-320-532-3269; mndnr.gov/millelacs)
See the swans
Wild River State Park
1-2:30 p.m. Sunday
They appear graceful but sound like a grade school band warming up. See the swans flock on the St. Croix River during a guided hike to Nevers Dam overlook. The event will be canceled if the windchill or temperature is below 15 degrees. (651-583-2125; mndnr.gov/wildriver)
Embrace the North
Noon-4 p.m. Saturday
Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park
Celebrate living in the land of winter at this gathering, which includes snowshoeing, winter games, fatbiking, and more. There will be a campfire and snacks. (763-694-7790, threeriversparks.org)
Bird banding
9 a.m.-noon Saturday
Lowry Nature Center
See wild songbirds up close as they are carefully trapped, studied, banded and released. Drop in anytime. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org)
Race on fatbikes
1-4 p.m. Saturday
Cleary Lake Regional Park
Try out fatbiking. There is a 5-kilometer beginner race and a 10K event. Call 763-559-6700 to preregister. (threeriversparks.org)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.