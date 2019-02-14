Snowshoe at night

Lake Bemidji State Park

6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday

Start and end at the park visitor center. Campfires provide a warm-up. Snowshoes available for rent at $6 per pair. Call ahead for availability. (1-218-308-2300; mndnr.gov/lakebemidji)

Snowshoe adventure

Big Bog State Recreation Area

1-3 p.m. Saturday

Snowshoe for a mile on the Old Caribou Camp Trail or the Marsh Vista Trail, or both. Back at the picnic shelter, a bonfire and hot chocolate await. Meet at the North Unit parking lot. (1-218-647-8592; mndnr.gov/bigbog)

Snowy survival

Blue Mounds State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

Learn outdoor winter survival skills like building a snow den and starting a fire. Open to all ages and abilities. Meet at the cart-in campsite picnic shelter. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Snowshoes and music

Itasca State Park

5:30-8 p.m. Saturday

Snowshoe by the light of kerosene lanterns starting at 5:30 p.m. Some snowshoes are available first-come, first-served. At 6:30 p.m., hear Julie and Bill Kaiser perform “folkgrass” music at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)

Snowshoe, ski, hike

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

6-9:30 p.m. Saturday

Three routes are available including a 2½-mile ski trail between the trail center and interpretive center. There are a limited numbers of skis available to rent. A Minnesota Ski Pass is required for participants 17 and older. There is a half-mile snowshoe trail. A limited number of snowshoes can be rented. The event is co-sponsored by the Natural Resource Club of Central Lakes College. (1-320-532-3269; mndnr.gov/millelacs)

See the swans

Wild River State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

They appear graceful but sound like a grade school band warming up. See the swans flock on the St. Croix River during a guided hike to Nevers Dam overlook. The event will be canceled if the windchill or temperature is below 15 degrees. (651-583-2125; mndnr.gov/wildriver)

Embrace the North

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday

Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park

Celebrate living in the land of winter at this gathering, which includes snowshoeing, winter games, fatbiking, and more. There will be a campfire and snacks. (763-694-7790, threeriversparks.org)

Bird banding

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

Lowry Nature Center

See wild songbirds up close as they are carefully trapped, studied, banded and released. Drop in anytime. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org)

Race on fatbikes

1-4 p.m. Saturday

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Try out fatbiking. There is a 5-kilometer beginner race and a 10K event. Call 763-559-6700 to preregister. (threeriversparks.org)