An intense manhunt is underway in a neighborhood on the Columbia Heights-Fridley border where officers from multiple agencies are going yard to yard in search of a murder suspect.

The epicenter of activity is in an area bounded by Fillmore Street NE east to Matterhorn Drive NE and south of I-694, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Events unfolded about 7:25 a.m. when police attempted to stop the suspect on Hwy. 100 in Brooklyn Center. The man took off at speeds of close to 80 mph and wove through rush hour traffic with police in pursuit as he made his way east on I-694. The suspect went south on Central Avenue and onto a frontage road near a Menards store where police conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot into a neighborhood. Police found a gun in the suspect’s vehicle, according to the dispatch audio.

At 8:30 a.m., a State Patrol helicopter, K-9 dog teams and scores of officers continued to look for the suspect who has been on the lam for more than an hour.