A crash of ATVs has left a Twin Cities man dead and another Minnesotan arrested in western Wisconsin, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 1:40 p.m. Saturday near County Road B in the Town of Richland, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders arrived to find Alan Hanson, 28, of Oak Grove, dead, the Sheriff's Office said. Jordan Walls, 28, of St. Francis, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Brennon T. Plaisted, 27, of Isanti, was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxication while operating one of the ATVs. Plaisted has since been released pending charges after posting bond. Messages were left with Plaisted seeking his response to the allegations.

A celebration in Hanson's memory has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at The Refuge golf course in Oak Grove.

Hanson leaves behind a fiancée and children ages 2 and 5 months. An online fundraising campaign has been started to help with Hanson's funeral expenses.