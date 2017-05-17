A Minnesota State University Mankato sophomore and track and field standout was killed in a highway collision with a semitrailer truck in southwestern Minnesota, authorities said.

Jeffrey DeCock, 22, a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference champion in the high jump, died in the crash about 9 a.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 14 near his hometown of Lamberton, according to the State Patrol.

DeCock, a graduate of Red Rock Central High School, was driving his car west on Hwy. 14 when he collided with the semi as the eastbound big rig was attempting to turn left onto a gravel road, the patrol said.

The truck driver, Steven A. Churchill, 55, of nearby Revere, was not hurt.

Both drivers had on their seat belts, according to the patrol.

During the 2016 indoor track season, DeCock qualified for the NCAA Division II national meet with a jump of 7 feet 1 inch. He also placed first at the NSIC Indoor Championships.