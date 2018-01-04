Nearly 86 percent of flights operating at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport arrive or depart on schedule, and that makes it one of the most punctual airports in the world.

MSP came in first for the percentage of flights that adhered to schedule in the "Major Airports" category, according to the OAG Punctuality League, which ranks the on-time performance of the world's largest airlines and airports, both here and abroad.

In its 2018 punctuality report, which draws on flight records from last year, 85.7 percent of flights in and out of MSP landed or took off on time. That was a slight improvement from the 84 percent in OAG's 2017 report, and enough to grab the top spot in the survey of airports with 20 million to 30 million seats available annually on departing flights.

OAG defines on time as flights that arrive or depart within 14 minutes and 59 seconds of their scheduled arrival/departure times. Cancellations are factored in.

MSP, the 16th busiest airport in the nation, bested No. 4 Detroit, No. 5 Phoenix, No. 6 Houston, No. 8 Charlotte and No. 10 Seattle in the "Major Airports" category.

For airports with 30 million or more seats available annually on departing flights, Atlanta was No. 3 in the world with 82.38 percent of flights on time. Also making the top 10 were No. 4 Denver, No. 5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, and No. 7 Chicago-O'Hare.

In terms of airlines, the survey found Delta ranked third worldwide in on time performance with nearly 83 percent of flights on schedule. Right behind at No. 5 was Alaska Airlines at 81 percent, No.7 United at 79 percent, No. 9 American at 78.9 percent and No. 10 Southwest Airlines at 78.55 percent.

Hawaiian Airlines was North America's most punctual airline for the fourth straight year with 87.24 percent of its flights on time. Delta came in second followed by Alaska, United, American, Frontier, Southwest and Spirit airlines.