MSP checkpoint is back

Once again, travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport may use both security lines in the main terminal, whether they have TSA PreCheck or not. The news comes just in time for the busy Minnesota Educator Academy (MEA) weekend, when most students across the state have time off from school Oct. 17-18. Security lines in Terminal 1 were reconfigured in August to accommodate construction at the south checkpoint — part of an airport-wide overhaul. The temporary change meant the south checkpoint was reserved for travelers with TSA PreCheck and Clear with PreCheck. "There was an imbalance in security lines," said Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan. "With the construction project complete and both checkpoints available to all travelers, people will again be able to choose whichever checkpoint has the shortest line."

Janet Moore

Stowaway on Delta

Delta Air Lines says a woman was able to board one of its planes at a Florida airport without a ticket and was removed, delaying the flight. The airline apologized in a statement last Sunday for the three-hour delay on its Orlando-Atlanta flight. The woman was taken off the plane, and officials screened all passengers again. Delta says it's working with law enforcement and with the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation. It was not clear how the woman boarded the plane. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Delta employees asked for her ticket because she was in someone else's seat. Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio says the woman said she threw her ticket away and didn't have identification. A TSA official said that the woman went through security.

Associated Press

Howard Johnson hotels are upgrading rooms.

Midcentury makeover

Back in the day, Howard Johnson's orange roofs were as recognizable as McDonald's golden arches. The first "motor lodge" opened in 1954 as an addition to the roadside restaurant chain. Though the restaurants are gone, there are still more than 200 HoJos in the U.S. and Canada (including West Fargo, N.D., and Madison, Wis.). The brand, now owned by Wynd­ham Hotels & Resorts, is refreshing rooms coast to coast with a $40 million retro-hip makeover that preserves the classic turquoise and orange decor. New contemporary touches designed to reflect the brand's midcentury past include rounded mirrors inspired by George Nelson's marshmallow sofa from 1956, desk chairs that echo the Eames wire chair of 1951, and a side table inspired by Eero Saarinen's pedestal table, circa 1956.

Los Angeles Times

Disney World hotel perks

A program that gives guests at seven Disney World-area hotels expanded hours at the parks and two months to reserve FastPass+ tickets, twice as long as annual passholders, has been extended through next year. The properties, not owned by the theme park giant, are near the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment district. Extra Magic Hours on most days offer either one hour of extra time in the morning or two hours after closing. Through Dec. 31, 2020, guests who stay at the properties will have the ability to reserve two months ahead of time FastPass+ tickets, which guarantee quick access to a limited number of rides and shows. The hotels include B Resort & Spa, Best Western Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando and three Hilton Orlando properties. The full list of extra hours is available at disneyworld.com/parkhours.

Orlando Sentinel