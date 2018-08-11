Mr. Jagermeister easily won the $100,000 Minnesota Derby by 10 lengths Saturday at Canterbury Park. The 3-year-old Minnesota-bred colt took command of the 1-mile, 70-yard race heading into the first turn and was never seriously challenged by the six opponents.

Jockey Leandro Goncalves rode Mr. Jagermeister to victory, finishing in 1 minute, 40.37 seconds, returning $3.20 as the betting favorite.

Mr. Jagermeister, who has won six of 11 lifetime starts and $263,975 in purses, is trained by Valorie Lund, who co-owns him with Kristen Boice and Leslie Cummings.

Lund explained why Goncalves opted to race well wide throughout. "If someone decided to send [for the lead] early, we'd let them," she said. "The plan was to stay out and keep our horse relaxed."

Cinco Star was second and Twoko Bay third, another 3¾ lengths back.

One race earlier, Firstmate and leading jockey Ry Eikleberry won the $100,000 Minnesota Oaks by 4½ lengths. The filly covered the 1 mile and 70 yards in 1:44.60 and paid $6.00.

She is trained by Joe Sharp for owners Barry and Joni Butzow.

Saints sign reliever

The St. Paul Saints signed righthanded reliever Evan Mitchell for the stretch run in the American Association race.

The 26-year-old Mitchell spent his entire six-year professional career in the Cincinnati Reds organization and spent most of this season at Class AAA Louisville. He was 1-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 29 games.

In 33⅔ innings, he walked 20 and struck out 26 while opponents hit .277 against him. Mitchell had five appearances of two innings or more and didn't allow a run in four of them. He began the season at High-A Pensacola and pitched in two games before being called up.

With just 23 games left in the regular season, the Saints own the second playoff spot in the North Division by a half-game over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and trail the Gary SouthShore RailCats by one game for the top spot going into their game Saturday night.

Etc.

• Gophers alumna Megan Bozek re-signed with the Canadian Women's Hockey League's Markham Thunder for the 2018-19 season. Bozek, a defenseman, joined the Thunder midway through the 2017-18 season and helped the team win the 2018 Clarkson Cup. She recorded nine points, including four goals, in 10 regular-season games before playing in three postseason games. The Thunder defeated the Kunlun Red Star 2-1 in overtime in the CWHL championship game.