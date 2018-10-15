Finalists for the Mr. and Ms. Soccer awards, presented by the Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association, were named Monday in both Class 1A and 2A. Winners will be selected Sunday at the organization’s awards banquet.

The finalists are:

Class 2A boys

Tayeb Benjaafar, attacker, Minneapolis Washburn

Alejandro Ferrer-Lugo, midfielder, Minnetonka

Seth Hoffman, midfielder, Duluth East

Logan Huber, defender, Stillwater

Zinedine Kroeten, midfielder, St. Louis Park (pictured above)

Class 2A girls

Lily Gilbertson, midfielder, Wayzata

LJ Kolodge, midfielder, Maple Grove

Megan Plaschko, goalkeeper, Eagan

Marli Rajacich, attacker, Minneapolis Washburn

Shweta Raje, goalkeeper, Woodbury

Class 1A boys

Helio DeLa Torre, attacker, Mahtomedi

Herbert Endeley, attacker, Totino-Grace

Michael Ennis, midfielder, Trinity School at River Ridge

Eric Lagos, attacker, St. Paul Academy and Summit School

Kevin Ortiz, midfielder, Austin

Class 1A girls

Amanda Cassidy, midfielder, Benilde-St. Margaret's

KK Haug, midfielder, The Blake School

Sarah Johnston, attacker, Orono

Rachel Luedtke, midfielder, Mankato West

Brenda Vargas, attacker, Cristo Rey Jesuit