Finalists for the Mr. and Ms. Soccer awards, presented by the Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association, were named Monday in both Class 1A and 2A. Winners will be selected Sunday at the organization’s awards banquet.
The finalists are:
Class 2A boys
Tayeb Benjaafar, attacker, Minneapolis Washburn
Alejandro Ferrer-Lugo, midfielder, Minnetonka
Seth Hoffman, midfielder, Duluth East
Logan Huber, defender, Stillwater
Zinedine Kroeten, midfielder, St. Louis Park (pictured above)
Class 2A girls
Lily Gilbertson, midfielder, Wayzata
LJ Kolodge, midfielder, Maple Grove
Megan Plaschko, goalkeeper, Eagan
Marli Rajacich, attacker, Minneapolis Washburn
Shweta Raje, goalkeeper, Woodbury
Class 1A boys
Helio DeLa Torre, attacker, Mahtomedi
Herbert Endeley, attacker, Totino-Grace
Michael Ennis, midfielder, Trinity School at River Ridge
Eric Lagos, attacker, St. Paul Academy and Summit School
Kevin Ortiz, midfielder, Austin
Class 1A girls
Amanda Cassidy, midfielder, Benilde-St. Margaret's
KK Haug, midfielder, The Blake School
Sarah Johnston, attacker, Orono
Rachel Luedtke, midfielder, Mankato West
Brenda Vargas, attacker, Cristo Rey Jesuit
