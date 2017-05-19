Minneapolis Public Schools notified parents Friday of a confirmed case of measles at Pratt Community School.

State health officials said Minnesota's measles outbreak had grown to at least 66 cases, most of them involving unvaccinated children living in Hennepin County.

On Friday, the school district said in an e-mail that the vaccine is the "best protection against measles."

Pratt Community School is made up of prekindergarten to fifth-grade students and is located in the Prospect Park neighborhood.

Under the state's immunization guidelines, children and adults in affected counties are urged to get the MMR shot, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella. If they have received one of the two recommended shots, they are urged to get the second as soon as possible for the most protection. Ordinarily, the first shot is recommended at age 1 and the second around age 5.

If parents are unsure about whether their child has had the vaccine, they should contact their doctor or request the child's immunization record, district officials said.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is easily spread within unvaccinated populations. Most of the exposures have been in child care centers, health care settings and households.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, watery eyes and a rash that spreads to the entire body. In severe cases, measles can lead to pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

Karen Zamora