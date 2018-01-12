Tom Weber has lost his job as host of a Minnesota Public Radio morning show after telling his bosses of a personal relationship with state Rep. Peggy Flanagan, the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz.

“We are committed to the highest ethical standards to always maintain the trust of our audiences,” said Angie Andresen, director of communications for Minnesota Public Radio. “Because of this conflict and following a review of our news ethics guidelines, Tom is being reassigned to another position within the newsroom and will not cover the governor’s race, the Legislature, potential legislation, public policy involving the executive or legislative branches or any topic related to the November 2018 election.”

Flanagan, a St. Louis Park DFLer, shared news of a romantic relationship with the journalist Friday on her Facebook page.

“Last year I went through the difficult process of divorce,” she wrote. “I haven’t shared this news widely. What’s important to know is that my ex-husband and I have a deep commitment to co-parenting our beautiful daughter and remain friends. Recently, I began a romantic relationship with journalist Tom Weber. I let my campaign team know about our relationship. Tom informed MPR, pursuant to their laudable guidelines of conflict of interest.”

Weber joined MPR News in 2008 and became host of “MPR News With Tom Weber” in late 2014.

Starting Jan. 22, interim hosts will step in during the 11 a.m. time slot on weekdays. Specifics on Weber’s new responsibilities are still being worked out.