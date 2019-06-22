‘Pipedreams’ picks

Here are some organists making new music on the pipe organ, selected by “Pipedreams” host Michael Barone. You can hear them at pipedreams.publicradio.org or yourclassical.org.

• Ensemble Ambrosius, “The Zappa Album”

• Andreas Böttcher, “Blue Pipes”

• Pierre Charial

Barbara Dennerlein

• Jürgen Essl

• Martin Heini, “Tango Organtino”

• Harry Huff

• David Joyner, “Un Poco Bud (Homage to Earl ‘Bud’ Powell)”

• Gunter Kennel

• Iver Kleive

James McVinnie

• Wayne Marshall, “Organ Improvisations”

• Henry Martin, “Preludes and Fugues”

• André Rossi et al., “Bach Coltrane”

• David Timm, “Die Kunst der Orgelimprovisation, Vol. 4”