With the crime-heavy summer months right around the corner, Minneapolis police are once again teaming up with other agencies.

City officials will revive the Joint Enforcement Teams, or JET, an ongoing partnership with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the State Patrol and Metro Transit police, to patrol criminal hot spots on the city’s North Side. The patrols of police officers and sheriff’s deputies will focus their attention on criminal hot spots in Fourth Precinct, to try to keep a lid on increases in violence that warmer temperatures bring.

The agreement, which will cost $60,000, must still get approval from the City Council’s Public Safety committee before going to the full Council.

City officials say the beefed up patrols will begin May 26 and continue until Sept. 2.

Earlier this month, a council committee approved an expansion of the city’s ShotSpotter program, which uses a network of sensors to detect when and where gunshots are fired in public.