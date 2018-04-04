A young man gunned down on Minneapolis’ North Side Tuesday evening was the brother of former City Council candidate Raeisha Williams, according to posts by family and friends on social media.
The posts identified the victim as Williams’ brother, Tyrone, a well-known and respected community activist.
“May my brother rest in eternal peace. 4/3/18,” Williams posted on her Facebook page later Tuesday night, below a photo of her brother.
Williams ran for the Fifth Ward Council seat last fall, a post that was eventually won by Jeremiah Ellison.
