Movies opening Friday

Action Point (R) A daredevil (Johnny Knoxville) designs and operates a theme park.

Adrift (PG-13) A young couple's sailing adventure turns to a tale of survival as they face a catastrophic hurricane.

Filmworker (not rated) The world of actor Leon Vitali and director Stanley Kubrick from a perspective that highlights the creative process.

First Reformed (R) A former military chaplain (Ethan Hawke) racked by grief over his son's death crosses paths with a church member (Amanda Seyfried) mourning the suicide of her husband.

Upgrade (R) A self-identified technophobe's only hope for revenge is an experimental computer chip implant.