Movies opening this week

Wednesday

Dog Days (PG) Los Angeles residents are brought together by their canine counterparts.

Friday

BlacKkKlansman (R) A black police officer infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan and becomes the head of the local chapter. Directed by Spike Lee.

Custody (not rated) A divorce leads to a bitter custody battle with a son at the center.

Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti (not rated) French painter Paul Gauguin's affair with a young native woman.

The Meg (PG-13) After escaping a shark attack, a man must save those trapped in a submersible.

Puzzle (R) A bored suburban mother discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles that draws her into a new world.