Movies opening this week
Wednesday
Dog Days (PG) Los Angeles residents are brought together by their canine counterparts.
Friday
BlacKkKlansman (R) A black police officer infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan and becomes the head of the local chapter. Directed by Spike Lee.
Custody (not rated) A divorce leads to a bitter custody battle with a son at the center.
Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti (not rated) French painter Paul Gauguin's affair with a young native woman.
The Meg (PG-13) After escaping a shark attack, a man must save those trapped in a submersible.
Puzzle (R) A bored suburban mother discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles that draws her into a new world.
