Movies opening friday

Christopher Robin (PG) Working-class family man Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh.

The Darkest Minds (PG-13) Imprisoned by an adult world, teens form a resistance group to reclaim control.

Far From the Tree (not rated) Examining the experiences of families in which parents and children are profoundly different from one another.

Generation Wealth (not rated) A documentary investigating the pathologies that have created a super-rich society.

Love, Cecil (not rated) A documentary about Academy Award-winning costume designer Cecil Beaton.

McQueen (R) Designer Alexander McQueen’s rags-to-riches story.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (R) Best friends (Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon) become entangled in an international conspiracy when one discovers her ex-boyfriend was a spy.