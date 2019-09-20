Abominable (PG) A magical yeti must return to his family.

Jim Allison: Breakthrough (PG-13) A renegade scientist devotes his life work to find a cure for cancer.

Judy (PG-13) Renée Zellweger plays Judy Garland, who arrives in London in 1968 to perform a series of concerts.

Sound of Silence (not rated) A man (Peter Sarsgaard) who calibrates the sound in people's homes to adjust their moods meets a client (Rashida Jones) with a problem he can't solve.