Abominable (PG) A magical yeti must return to his family.
Jim Allison: Breakthrough (PG-13) A renegade scientist devotes his life work to find a cure for cancer.
Judy (PG-13) Renée Zellweger plays Judy Garland, who arrives in London in 1968 to perform a series of concerts.
Sound of Silence (not rated) A man (Peter Sarsgaard) who calibrates the sound in people's homes to adjust their moods meets a client (Rashida Jones) with a problem he can't solve.
3M halting some work in Alabama for environmental reasons
A company that's facing lawsuits and public scrutiny over pollution from a north Alabama plant says it's suspending some manufacturing work because of environmental reasons.
Markets Right Now: Stocks rise modestly, led by tech
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Tiger Woods' girlfriend dropped from wrongful death lawsuit
Golfer Tiger Woods' girlfriend has been dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash.
Indiana AG to discuss probe of late abortion doc's clinics
Indiana's attorney general will hold a news conference on his office's investigation into a late Indiana abortion doctor whose Illinois garage was found to contain more than 2,200 preserved fetal remains.
The Latest: Australia's PM at White House for state visit
The Latest on the state visit by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (all times local):