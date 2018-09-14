Movies opening Friday

Assassination Nation (R) Deadly secrets are exposed in a small town in this black comedy.

Blaze (R) A dramatized version of musician Blaze Foley's life.

Crime + Punishment (not rated) A group of NYPD officers expose the truth about illegal quota practices in this documentary.

Fahrenheit 11 /9 (R) Michael Moore takes a provocative look at the times we live in.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (PG) A young orphan aids his magical uncle in locating a clock with the power to bring about the end of the world. With Cate Blanchett and Jack Black.

Life Itself (R) A young New York couple (Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde) go from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child.

Lizzie (R) A psychological thriller based on the infamous 1892 murders of the Borden family. With Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart.

Love, Gilda (not rated) In her own words, the late comedian Gilda Radner looks back and reflects on her life and career.