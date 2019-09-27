MOVIES OPENING FRIDAY
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles (not rated) The story of how the director made his third movie.
First Love (not rated) A young boxer and a call girl get caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme.
Joker (R) Joaquin Phoenix plays the iconic villain in an origin story. Monos (R) In a remote land, eight kids with guns watch over a hostage.
Where's My Roy Cohn? (PG-13) Examining the man who personified the dark arts of American politics.
