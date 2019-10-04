Movies opening Friday

The Addams Family (PG) Animated version of the story of the peculiar, ghoulish family. With the voices of Oscar Isaac (Gomez) and Charlize Theron (Morticia).

The Cotton Club Encore (R) A re­release of Francis Ford Coppola's 1984 film about the iconic Harlem nightspot.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (R) Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) goes on the run and tries to escape his own inner turmoil.

Gemini Man (PG-13) An over-the-hill hit man (Will Smith) faces off against a younger clone of himself.

Jim Allison: Breakthrough (PG-13) A renegade Texas scientist devotes his life to finding a cure for cancer in this documentary.

Lucy in the Sky (R) An astronaut (Natalie Portman) returns to Earth after a transcendent experience and begins to lose touch with reality. With Jon Hamm.