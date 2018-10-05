Movies opening this week

Wednesday

22 July (R) A look at the 2011 Norwegian terror attacks.

Friday

Bad Times at the El Royale (R) Seven strangers meet at a hotel. With Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm.

Black '47 (R) During the Irish famine, an Irish Ranger abandons his post to reunite with his family.

First Man (PG-13) Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong as he prepares for the moon landing. Directed by Damien Chazelle.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) A Halloween adventure based on the R.L. Stine books.

Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer (PG-13) A film about Dr. Kermit Gosnell.

The Hate U Give (PG-13) A girl who witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend by police must stand up for what's right.

Living in the Age of Airplanes (not rated) How air travel has changed the world. Narrated by Harrison Ford.

The Old Man and the Gun (PG-13) A gentlemanly bank robber (Robert Redford) finds late-in-life love (Sissy Spacek).

Tea With the Dames (not rated) Legendary British actresses talk about their careers and their friendship.