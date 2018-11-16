Movies opening this week

Wednesday

At Eternity's Gate (PG-13) A look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh (Willem Dafoe).

Creed II (PG-13) Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) takes on Ivan Drago's son.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a Wi-Fi router, leading them into adventure. With the voices of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman.

Robin Hood (PG-13) The crusader (Taron Egerton) mounts an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown. With Jamie Foxx.

Friday

Becoming Astrid (not rated) A biography of "Pippi Longstocking" author Astrid Lindgren.