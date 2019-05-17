Movies opening Friday

Aladdin (PG) A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp in this live-action remake. With Will Smith as the Genie.

All Is True (PG-13) The final days of William Shakespeare (Kenneth Branagh).

Booksmart (R) On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars try to cram four years of fun into one night.

My Son (not rated) The disappearance of his child sends a man on a dark path to find the truth.

Photograph (PG-13) A struggling street photographer in Mumbai persuades a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée.