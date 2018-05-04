Opening Friday

Breaking In (PG-13) A woman fights to protect her family during a home invasion.

Life of the Party PG-13) After a divorce, a middle-aged motherw (Melissa McCarthy) returns to college.

Lu Over the Wall (PG) A gloomy middle schooler’s life changes after he meets a mermaid.

Racer and the Jailbird (R) A tragic love story between a high-flying Belgian gangster and a race-car driver with upper class roots.

Summer in the Forest (not rated) A documentary about a visionary French commune made up of former asylum inmates.

Terminal (not rated) The twisting tales of two assassins, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a waitress leading a double life. With Margot Robbie.