Opening Friday
Breaking In (PG-13) A woman fights to protect her family during a home invasion.
Life of the Party PG-13) After a divorce, a middle-aged motherw (Melissa McCarthy) returns to college.
Lu Over the Wall (PG) A gloomy middle schooler’s life changes after he meets a mermaid.
Racer and the Jailbird (R) A tragic love story between a high-flying Belgian gangster and a race-car driver with upper class roots.
Summer in the Forest (not rated) A documentary about a visionary French commune made up of former asylum inmates.
Terminal (not rated) The twisting tales of two assassins, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a waitress leading a double life. With Margot Robbie.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.