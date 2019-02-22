Movies opening Friday

Cuba (Unrated) An Imax journey to the island nation.

Greta (R) A young woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) befriends a lonely widow with a deadly agenda.

A Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) Madea and crew find themselves planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.

Ruben Brandt, Collector (R) A psychotherapist suffers violent nightmares inspired by works of art.