Movies opening Friday
Cuba (Unrated) An Imax journey to the island nation.
Greta (R) A young woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) befriends a lonely widow with a deadly agenda.
A Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) Madea and crew find themselves planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.
Ruben Brandt, Collector (R) A psychotherapist suffers violent nightmares inspired by works of art.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Documentary about 1939 Nazi rally in New York up for Oscar
A crowd of 20,000 gives the Nazi salute as swastikas flank a giant portrait of George Washington.
National
House Dems introduce measure to revoke Trump border edict
House Democrats have introduced a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that President Donald Trump issued to fund his long-sought wall along the U.S-Mexico border.
Variety
Winter storm brings record snowfall to parts of Arizona
A winter storm that swept through the Southwest and brought a rare snowfall to the Las Vegas Strip and the mountains above Malibu in California pounded north-central Arizona with record amounts.
Variety
The Latest: Arizona snowfall, rain set single-day records
The Latest on wintry weather (all times local):
Variety
In letters, Whitey Bulger fondly recalled old days, Alcatraz
Locked up for life after 16 years on the run, murderous Boston gang boss James "Whitey" Bulger couldn't stand how much the world around him had changed.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.