Movies opening this week

Wednesday

Annabelle Comes Home (R) The cursed doll awakens evil spirits after being blessed by a priest.

Friday

Being Frank (R) A man’s life is turned upside down when his son learns that he has another family.

Framing John DeLorean (not rated) Alec Baldwin plays the renegade visionary/con man who had a high profile in the auto industry.

Ophelia (PG-13) A re-imagining of Hamlet, told from Ophelia’s ­perspective.

The Third Wife (R) In 19th-century Vietnam, a 14-year-old girl faces crucial choices after becoming a wealthy landowner’s bride.

Yesterday (PG-13) A struggling musician wakes up in an alternate timeline in which the Beatles never existed, and finds success by performing their songs. Directed by Danny Boyle.