Movies opening this week
Wednesday
Annabelle Comes Home (R) The cursed doll awakens evil spirits after being blessed by a priest.
Friday
Being Frank (R) A man’s life is turned upside down when his son learns that he has another family.
Framing John DeLorean (not rated) Alec Baldwin plays the renegade visionary/con man who had a high profile in the auto industry.
Ophelia (PG-13) A re-imagining of Hamlet, told from Ophelia’s perspective.
The Third Wife (R) In 19th-century Vietnam, a 14-year-old girl faces crucial choices after becoming a wealthy landowner’s bride.
Yesterday (PG-13) A struggling musician wakes up in an alternate timeline in which the Beatles never existed, and finds success by performing their songs. Directed by Danny Boyle.