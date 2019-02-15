New movies opening Friday
Everybody Knows (R) A woman (Penélope Cruz) returns to her Spanish hometown, a trip upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open. With Javier Bardem.
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) A former wrestler (Nick Frost) and his family make a living performing at small venues while the kids (Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden) dream of joining WWE. With Dwayne Johnson.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Hiccup goes on a quest to find "The Hidden World," a secret Dragon Utopia.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Amazon's stormy week will blow over, but debris will stay
It's been a complicated few weeks for Amazon, what with its abrupt pullout from a massive New York City development, extortion claims related to intimate photos taken by its founder Jeff Bezos and increasing antitrust scrutiny in Europe .
National
APNewsbreak: New rules for handling child bride petitions
The Trump administration has announced new rules for scrutinizing requests to bring minor spouses to the United States.
TV & Media
Chicago police, Fox dispute reports about Smollett attack
Chicago police say local media reports that allege the attack against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was a hoax are unconfirmed.
Variety
What do you wonder about our state and the people who live here?
We're asking readers from all over the state to take part in Curious Minnesota, a community-driven reporting project that invites you to join the newsroom, letting us know what questions you want answered by us.
Music
21 Savage 'wasn't hiding' being British, feared deportation
The Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage says he didn't talk about his British citizenship before because he didn't want to get deported.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.