New movies opening Friday

Everybody Knows (R) A woman (Penélope Cruz) returns to her Spanish hometown, a trip upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open. With Javier Bardem.

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) A former wrestler (Nick Frost) and his family make a living performing at small venues while the kids (Florence Pugh and Jack Lowden) dream of joining WWE. With Dwayne Johnson.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Hiccup goes on a quest to find "The Hidden World," a secret Dragon Utopia.