opening this week

Wednesday

Ready or Not (R) A bride's eccentric in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.

Friday

After the Wedding (PG-13) The manager of an orphanage in India travels to New York to meet a benefactor. With Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams.

Angel Has Fallen (R) A Secret Service agent (Gerard Butler) framed for the attempted assassination of the president tries to uncover the real threat.

Jay Myself (not rated) Photographer Stephen Wilkes creates a portrait of his mentor, Bowery denizen Jay Maisel.

One Child Nation (R) Uncovering the history of China's one-child policy and the generations shaped by this social experiment.

Overcomer (PG) When a manufacturing plant shuts down, residents of a small town question their futures.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) A young disabled man runs away from his care home to pursue his dream of becoming a wrestler.