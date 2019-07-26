Movies opening Friday

David Crosby: Remember My Name (R) The life of the musician, who's not ready to retire at 77.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) A lawman (Dwayne Johnson) and an outcast (Jason Statham) form an alliance when a cybergenetically enhanced villain threatens humanity.

Paris Is Burning (not rated) This digitally restored 1990 film provides a snapshot of the New York City drag ball scene of the 1980s.