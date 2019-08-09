Movies opening this week

Wednesday

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) The flightless birds return.

Friday

Luce (R) An adoptee from Eritrea is at the center of this examination of privilege and prejudice.

The Nightingale (R) In 1820s Tasmania, a wronged woman seeks revenge.

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) A teenager in 1980s Britain finds his voice through Bruce Springsteen's music.

Cold Case Hammarskjöld (not rated) Documentary revisits the mysterious death of diplomat Dag Hammarskjöld.

Good Boys (R) Three boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey.

Where'd You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) A wife and mother (Cate Blanchett) tries to reconnect with her creative passions.