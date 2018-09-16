Marcia Miller, president, StoneArch

StoneArch President Marcia Miller is overseeing a rebranding of the Minneapolis-based health and medical marketing agency while working to deepen client relationships and drive growth.

StoneArch this year has focused on operating more efficiently and has been named agency of record for five clients, helping to put it on track to meet Miller's goal of increasing business 20 percent from 2017.

The agency is working with Best Buy's recent move to offer products and services that help older adults live independently in their homes longer, Miller said.

"Best Buy has been a great partner and we're continuing to work with them and are excited to help them bring that to market," Miller said.

The recently launched rebranding of StoneArch, founded in 1984, features the tagline: "We bring life to health marketing."

"What we're good at is what we've always been good at and that is telling complex stories through health care content," Miller said. "That's what we do here but we never talked about it like that."

The rebranding comes as Miller completes her first year as president at StoneArch, which she joined last October.

Miller has 25 years of health care and agency experiences. She previously was senior vice president of corporate marketing and brand at Optum. Before that Miller was vice president of brand, advertising and interactive at UnitedHealthcare. She also has been in executive roles at Carol.com and Parachute Design.

Q: What brought you to StoneArch?

A: My background has been both in agencies and in health care. I was looking for a change and wasn't quite sure what that was. When I met the owners of StoneArch and found the nice marriage of the two things that I love — great creative and smart people in the health care space — it was pretty enticing for me to join in.

Q: Why do health care companies work with StoneArch?

A: If a client is looking to have their story told in a compelling way, we're the right fit for that inside the world of health. What we're particularly good at is the strategy and execution of health content. That could be in social, in campaign work, in videos, on their website or in meetings.

Q: What do you like about working in health care marketing?

A: It's nice to feel like you're helping a doctor work on a cure for cancer or a med device company develop an easier, more effective way of having a pacemaker implanted. And the health system is broken today, so anything we can do to help simplify and clarify the communications, to make it easier for an end consumer to make better choices and ultimately be happier and healthier, we all feel a sense of satisfaction around that.

Todd Nelson