Matt Anderson, recently named a senior practice director at Versique, is leading the launch of the health care and medical-search business for the Minneapolis-based executive recruiting and consulting firm.

Anderson brings more than 15 years of health care leadership recruiting experience to Versique’s industry practice.

His previously focused primarily on roles ranging from management to the C-suite of nonprofit care-delivery systems and physician-owned and -led specialty practices.

Joining Versique represents an opportunity to expand his practice to pursue opportunities to place leaders in other industry segments, such as medical device, pharmaceutical and health plan companies, Anderson said. He said he also would work with other Versique practice leaders to identify opportunities for health care leaders in other industries and vice versa.

Versique’s other practices include consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, marketing, engineering, human resources, sales and information technology. “That allows me to learn other industries besides health care but also be able to tie it back into health care,” Anderson said.

Versique’s approach — developing a “culture of collaboration” and long-term relationships with clients and candidates — aligns with his, Anderson said. “Tony [Sorensen, Versique president and CEO] has mastered a very progressive approach around overall marketing and how to reach out to clients, to candidates to stay in the forefront of their thought,” he said.

Anderson is a member of the Pinnacle Society, which he described as a “consortium of the country’s top 80 executive recruiters” based on productivity and revenue generated for their organizations and from various industries.

Q: What goes into being a successful executive recruiter?

A: Being a good listener and being astute in understanding what is the need and also what’s not going to work for them. I pride myself on execution, being successful not just for myself, but for my client as well as for the candidate.

Q: What’s a trend you are seeing in recruiting?

A: It’s not just in health care but the reality is that you have a generation of baby boomers beginning to retire. As we think about millennials, Gen X and Gen Y, the days of going into a role, especially leadership, and being in that role or part of one organization for 15 or 20 years, we don’t see that as much any more. That’s a place to have some conversation with clients about strategic succession planning. That part is exceptionally exciting, where we can show some value in helping to recruit that next group of leaders.

Q: What does Versique’s expanding health care practice say about its position in the market?

A: It shows the marketplace that Versique is versatile, is staying on top of the market and saw an opportunity to continue to provide additional service.