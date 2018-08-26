Brock Davis, returning to Martin Williams Advertising as chief creative officer, wants to turn the agency’s momentum into “a torrent” and amplify “the power of the idea” in its work for brands.

Davis was art director at Martin Williams from 1996 to 1998. He rejoins the agency after four years as chief creative officer at Space150.

“The great thing about being at Martin Williams is this agency was started in creativity,” Davis said. “So there already is that beating heart. I just want it to beat so much stronger. I’m excited to help it along with [President] Lori Davis and the other team members here.”

Through his career, Davis, who also has been group creative director at Carmichael Lynch and Olson, has worked with clients including Apple, Jack Link’s, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Target, Porsche and Subaru.

Also a conceptual artist working in music, painting, illustration, sculpture and photography, Davis has exhibited in galleries around the world and has 186,000 Instagram followers.

“In the mid-2000s after putting so much of my creative power into the industry, I felt like I needed to start giving myself some other baskets to put my eggs in,” Davis said.

Davis’ artistic work came to the attention of British artist Banksy, whose Dismaland “bemusement park” included 18 pieces from Davis.

Q: What’s your approach as chief creative officer?

A: I like to see who has that spark, who needs some walls knocked down. I love to find people that need a little bit of motivation, a little mentoring or guidance. I don’t like to micromanage people but I like to empower them. I encourage the creative teams to seek original thinking, an original idea.

Q: What’s your vision for the agency?

A: That work can happen more quickly, that you can make the most of the technology that we have to film, to create and to make. We can streamline things and help it be much more nimble but more importantly do so without sacrificing the idea and the insight into the idea. We can move quickly and effectively and make work that people talk about and think about and want to share.

Q: How does that benefit clients?

A: Our business is the idea business. Great work really can solve business problems. I like the client to be involved, and if they have ideas that can help make the work stronger then to absolutely listen to that. Brands are very personal for clients. When you have an agency relationship, you’re sort of asking someone to dress your child. Clients need to be connected with what the agency is doing and creating and be sure that we are relaying the right personality and that we’re dressing the kid the right way for school.

Todd Nelson