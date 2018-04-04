A behind-the-scenes effort is underway at the Minnesota Legislature to legalize sports betting in defiance of current federal law.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule this year on the constitutionality of a law Congress passed that bans states other than Nevada from legalizing sports betting.

Rep. Pat Garofalo, the chair of a jobs and energy committee at the Capitol, said Minnesota should act now to have the legal infrastructure in place in case the court deems the federal ban unconstitutional. With a legal framework in place, sports betting in Minnesota will be properly regulated and taxed and not left to an overseas gray market, he said.

“If the Supreme Court removes the ban, and if we do nothing, the offshore sports books will flood social media and scoop up bettors who think they are regulated, legal and taxed,” he said Monday.

The stakes are huge, Garofalo said. What the Legislature does now “will decide who gets to take billions in sports wagers and make tens of millions of dollars.” Garofalo wants Minnesota to get its share of the proceeds. The Legislature adjourns for the year May 22, after which it can’t pass any laws unless Gov. Mark Dayton calls them into a special session.

Interest groups including tribal casinos, the pro sports leagues and fantasy sports operators have much at stake, and their representatives are engaged in the discussions. Although a bill has not been formally introduced, the Star Tribune obtained a draft that has been circulating.

“I won’t submit a sports gambling bill the tribal casinos are opposed to,” Garofalo said. “Nonnegotiable.”

The effort is certain to face resistance from anti-gambling activists concerned with the potential for gambling addiction and underage play. Minnesota has frequently been less receptive to gambling and other adult recreations than other states. Sunday sales of alcohol in stores only became legal in 2017. Marijuana remains illegal, whereas the entire West Coast, Colorado, Massachusetts and other states have legalized.