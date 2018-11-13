Q: In today's paper there was a question on removing sap on the windows and trunk. This will sound crazy. I tried many things, but what worked was Cutter Skinsations Insect Repellent. It totally removed the sap with no damage to paint.

R.C., Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Q: Everybody has a solution for getting anything off your car paint. For years I have kept a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid on my shelf in the garage. It is an instant degreaser and anything-else remover, and on a car surface, it will remove just about anything. The nice thing about it is it dries almost instantly and will not damage paint or even remove the wax on the car.

M.B., Chicago

A: These are among the myriad suggestions we have received. And now we will put this subject to bed. As Porky Pig says, th, th, that's all, folks.

Q: I have purchased a 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe, with the 3.6-liter engine. It has the start/stop feature that shuts the engine off at every stop. There is a switch on the console to turn this feature off. However, when you turn the car off, it defaults back to on. How can I permanently disable this device?

C.N., Aurora, Ill.

A: We currently know of no way to permanently disable the stop/start feature. Some people initially find this feature annoying but in the long run they get used to it. Besides, it improves fuel economy. Remember, you get zero miles per gallon at idle.

Q: In regards to your recent column, one should verify that the LED bulbs used with garage door openers have been certified to an FCC certification of Class B. The Class B is a stricter requirement than the Class A that is meant for industrial use. Not all LED bulbs sold at the big stores have the Class B certification.

B.C., Chicago

A: You are right about some LEDs causing garage door opener problems. We researched the FCC website as well as those of LED lighting manufacturers, and yes, buyers should take care to get Class B lamps. Many internet sellers offer the low-cost Class A, so shoppers should beware. Cheap, Class A lamps emit excessive radio frequency interference (RFI) or "noise" that interferes with digital devices, such as garage door openers.

Q: I saw the subject of LED bulbs in garage door openers appeared in your column again today. Genie (the same company that sells garage door openers) sells a 60-watt equivalent garage door opener LED bulb. As it says on the package: "Standard LED light bulbs can create significant interference between your remote and the garage door opener. Genie's LED light bulb minimizes this interference." At about $10 each, they're a little more expensive, but I think it's worth it. The bulbs are available at home improvement stores. Check out the website: http://www.geniecompany.com/garage-door-openers/accessories/led-light-bulb.aspx.

B.P., Chicago

A: We thank you, and so do the millions of automatic garage door openers throughout the country.

