A motorist was killed Tuesday night after crashing in the city of Nowthen.

Authorities responded to the car crash about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday along Old Viking Boulevard.

The driver, who was alone, was headed east near West Fordbrook Drive. The car left the road and overturned. The driver was severely injured and died at the scene, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash remains under investigation; the driver hasn’t been identified.

STAFF REPORT