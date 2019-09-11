A motorist was killed Tuesday night after crashing in the city of Nowthen.
Authorities responded to the car crash about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday along Old Viking Boulevard.
The driver, who was alone, was headed east near West Fordbrook Drive. The car left the road and overturned. The driver was severely injured and died at the scene, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash remains under investigation; the driver hasn’t been identified.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul police chief: 3 shootings are 'shocking' and 'outrageous'
Todd Axtell described the killings as "one of the most violent nights I have witnessed in my career."
Local
Metro HRA proposes minimum rent requirements for Section 8 voucher holders
270 households would pay at least $50; St. Paul, Mpls. have similar policy.
South Metro
Shakopee police arrest several suspects after man was shot in the neck
A man shot in the neck was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. A number of people were arrested.
Duluth
Cause of Duluth synagogue fire unknown; officials check new evidence
Investigators are knocking on doors and reviewing surveillance video in search of answers.
Local
Boy on horse-drawn farm implement near Milaca thrown to ground, killed
An 11-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother suffered noncritical injuries.