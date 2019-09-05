A motorist in southwestern Minnesota was killed Wednesday when he allegedly ran a stop sign and struck the side of a semitrailer tractor.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Watertown, S.D. whose name has not been released, was heading west on Lyon County Road 10 when he failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and County 10 and crashed into the side of the semi, the State Patrol said.

The truck driver, identified as Harold Russel Hancock, 60, of Marshall, Minn., was hurt in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 p.m. in Vallers Township, which is just north of Marshall.

Hancock was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a hospital in Marshall with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.