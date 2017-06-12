A 53-year-old out of town motorist has pleaded guilty to being high on cocaine when she sped through a Minneapolis interstate median, sending her SUV airborne and killing the driver of a car who was a noted community advocate and artist.

Nancy A. Scott, of Michigan City, Ind., received no plea deal from prosecutors; she will be sentenced on Aug. 22 in Hennepin County District Court. Admitting to criminal vehicular homicide could mean a maximum 10-year term, with the first two-thirds served in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Kirk Washington Jr., 41, of Minneapolis was killed in the crash on eastbound Interstate 94 near Hwy. 280 during the evening commute on April 4, 2016. Scott recovered from critical injuries.

Prosecutors said Scott’s vehicle was traveling 60 miles per hour before it went airborne and hit Washington’s station wagon. His vehicle then struck a Metro Transit bus. Four passengers on the bus suffered noncritical injuries.

As a teenager, Washington expressed himself through graffiti and then turned to the written word, seeking ways to bring north Minneapolis and the rest of his community together to talk about issues sometimes swept under the rug — racism, housing inequities, police brutality, politics.

In a Facebook post the day after Washington’s death, Mayor Betsy Hodges said the city suffered the loss of a great talent. Washington was among several poets who wrote a stanza for the poem “One Minneapolis: A City in Verse” for Hodges’ 2014 inauguration.

Two months after Washington died, his brother was fatally shot inside a north Minneapolis home. Travis T. Washington, 30, was shot 10 times. Last month, 40-year-old Marcell Scott, of Minneapolis, was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and awaits sentencing.